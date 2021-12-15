Rand Worldwide (OTCMKTS:RWWI) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $16.32

Rand Worldwide, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RWWI) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.32 and traded as low as $16.03. Rand Worldwide shares last traded at $16.08, with a volume of 3,468 shares traded.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.03.

About Rand Worldwide (OTCMKTS:RWWI)

Rand Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of design, engineering, and facilities management solutions. It operates through the following business divisions: IMAGINiT Technologies, ASCENT-Center for Technical Knowledge, Rand Simulation, and Rand 3D. The IMAGINiT Technologies division offers Autodesk solutions and value-added services to customers in the manufacturing, infrastructure, building, and media and entertainment industries.

