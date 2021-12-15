Ratch Group Public (OTCMKTS:RGPCF) Shares Up 0.8%

Shares of Ratch Group Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:RGPCF) rose 0.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.26 and last traded at $1.26. Approximately 1,400 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 12,491 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.25.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.26.

Ratch Group Public Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RGPCF)

Ratch Group Public Company Limited, through its subsidiaries, generates and sells electricity in Thailand, Australia, and internationally. It operates through Domestic Electricity Generating, Renewable Energy, and International Power Projects segments. The company generates electricity through natural gas, coal, and fuel oil, as well as solar power, wind power, and biomass renewable projects.

Read More: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for Ratch Group Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ratch Group Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.