Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by Community Bank N.A.

Community Bank N.A. lessened its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,675 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $2,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RTX. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 4,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Investors Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $289,000. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 42,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,587,000 after purchasing an additional 7,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trellus Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $375,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

RTX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.54.

In related news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 3,000 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $271,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

RTX traded down $1.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.42. 26,067 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,885,143. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.02 and a fifty-two week high of $92.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $87.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.72. The company has a market capitalization of $123.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.95, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.39.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.36 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 5.20%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 92.73%.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 7th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

