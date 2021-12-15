Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.42

Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.42 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th.

Ready Capital has decreased its dividend payment by 12.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Ready Capital has a payout ratio of 90.8% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Analysts expect Ready Capital to earn $1.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 90.3%.

NYSE:RC traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.64. The stock had a trading volume of 818,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,874. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Ready Capital has a 1-year low of $11.28 and a 1-year high of $16.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.43. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 1.09.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.18. Ready Capital had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 37.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Ready Capital will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ready Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. B. Riley raised their price target on Ready Capital from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Ready Capital from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.29.

In other Ready Capital news, Director Andrea Petro acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.20 per share, with a total value of $32,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas E. Capasse acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.59 per share, with a total value of $491,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $571,390 in the last quarter. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Ready Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $156,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ready Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $552,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 112.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 129,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 68,409 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.53% of the company’s stock.

About Ready Capital

Ready Capital Corp. is a real estate finance company, which engages in acquiring, managing, and financing small balance commercial loans. The company operates in four segments: Acquisitions; SBC Originations; SBA Originations, Acquisitions & Servicing; and Residential Mortgage Banking. The Acquisitions segment acquires performing and non-performing SBC loans and intends to continue to acquire these loans as part of the company’s business strategy.

