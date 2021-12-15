Realty Income Co. Declares Jan 22 Dividend of $0.25 (NYSE:O)

Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) announced a jan 22 dividend on Wednesday, December 15th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.2465 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, January 14th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st.

Realty Income has increased its dividend by 10.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 26 years. Realty Income has a dividend payout ratio of 185.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Realty Income to earn $3.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.95 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 75.6%.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Realty Income stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $67.22. 6,005,331 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,728,587. The company has a market cap of $27.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Realty Income has a twelve month low of $57.00 and a twelve month high of $74.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.63.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $491.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.45 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 26.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Realty Income will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on O shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Realty Income from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Realty Income from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Realty Income has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.20.

About Realty Income

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.