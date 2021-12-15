Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Ambarella (AMBA)

Ambarella (NASDAQ: AMBA) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

12/7/2021 – Ambarella had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $200.00 to $215.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

12/5/2021 – Ambarella had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

12/2/2021 – Ambarella had its “positive” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They now have a $200.00 price target on the stock.

12/1/2021 – Ambarella had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $185.00 to $230.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/1/2021 – Ambarella had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $150.00 to $235.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/1/2021 – Ambarella had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $125.00 to $200.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/1/2021 – Ambarella had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $115.00 to $155.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

12/1/2021 – Ambarella had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $115.00 to $185.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

12/1/2021 – Ambarella had its price target raised by analysts at Colliers Securities from $135.00 to $245.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/1/2021 – Ambarella had its price target raised by analysts at Craig Hallum from $170.00 to $250.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/1/2021 – Ambarella had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $210.00 to $250.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/1/2021 – Ambarella had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $220.00 to $225.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/1/2021 – Ambarella had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Capital from $225.00 to $260.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/29/2021 – Ambarella had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $137.00 to $222.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/27/2021 – Ambarella had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $140.00 to $220.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/27/2021 – Ambarella had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Capital from $170.00 to $225.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/27/2021 – Ambarella had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $185.00 to $200.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/26/2021 – Ambarella had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $160.00 to $210.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/19/2021 – Ambarella had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $145.00 to $185.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMBA traded up $12.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $207.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 624,204. The stock has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -250.54 and a beta of 1.13. Ambarella, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.59 and a 12 month high of $227.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.10.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 9.78% and a negative return on equity of 6.04%. The business had revenue of $92.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.35 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.49) earnings per share. Ambarella’s quarterly revenue was up 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ambarella, Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Teresa H. Meng sold 959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.71, for a total value of $212,619.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Chan W. Lee sold 2,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.69, for a total transaction of $541,073.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 32,398 shares of company stock valued at $6,391,264 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMBA. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ambarella by 99.3% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,077,447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $167,801,000 after buying an additional 536,743 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Ambarella during the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,529,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc bought a new position in Ambarella in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,713,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Ambarella by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 690,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $73,606,000 after acquiring an additional 263,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Ambarella by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,090,661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $169,860,000 after acquiring an additional 204,441 shares in the last quarter. 73.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

