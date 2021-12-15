RED (RED) Price Hits $0.0070 on Exchanges

RED (CURRENCY:RED) traded up 11.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 15th. One RED coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0070 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, RED has traded 10.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. RED has a market capitalization of $907,394.21 and $94,321.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.22 or 0.00313894 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00007201 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001625 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001043 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000461 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002276 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000077 BTC.

RED Profile

RED (CRYPTO:RED) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 12th, 2018. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 coins. RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang and its Facebook page is accessible here . RED’s official website is ico.red-lang.org

According to CryptoCompare, “RED is a full stack open-source toolchain, that aims to help users on smart contracts and Dapps development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, the Red platform intends to lower the barrier of smart contracts and Dapps creation/deployment by providing the user with the Red fullstacks solutions. Red Community Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the RED platform. It is a utility token that can be used to exchange value within the RED community for either paying services or to tip other users. “

RED Coin Trading

