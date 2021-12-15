Refinable (FINE) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.63 Million

Refinable (CURRENCY:FINE) traded up 12.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 15th. One Refinable coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000589 BTC on popular exchanges. Refinable has a total market capitalization of $11.81 million and $1.63 million worth of Refinable was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Refinable has traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Refinable alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002049 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.88 or 0.00055049 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,985.66 or 0.08162024 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.81 or 0.00077421 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48,802.69 or 0.99940406 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.10 or 0.00053443 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002586 BTC.

Refinable Profile

Refinable’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,059,833 coins. Refinable’s official Twitter account is @refinableapp

Buying and Selling Refinable

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refinable directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Refinable should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Refinable using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Refinable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Refinable and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.