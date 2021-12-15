Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) Short Interest Update

Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 94.7% from the November 15th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 94,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Renault in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Renault in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Renault from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Renault from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from €35.00 ($39.33) to €40.00 ($44.94) in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. The volume recovery that Besson expects in Europe as semi shortages ease and further cost-cutting benefits emerge should drive Auto and Group margins higher and industrial free cash flow north of EUR1B in 2022, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Renault in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

Shares of RNLSY stock traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $6.49. 59,555 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,696. Renault has a 12 month low of $6.34 and a 12 month high of $9.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.17 and a 200 day moving average of $7.49.

Renault SA designs, manufactures and sells passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Automotive excluding AVTOVAZ, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing and Mobility Services. The Automotive excluding AVTOVAZ segment engages in production, sales, and distribution of passenger cars, and light commercial vehicles, and provides automotive services.

