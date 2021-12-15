Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) Trading Down 7.1%

Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) fell 7.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $46.83 and last traded at $46.83. 13,261 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 648,067 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.41.

Several research firms have recently commented on RCII. Bank of America began coverage on Rent-A-Center in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rent-A-Center from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Rent-A-Center from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Rent-A-Center from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.00.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.00 and a 200-day moving average of $55.61. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.05. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 47.72% and a net margin of 4.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Rent-A-Center, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a boost from Rent-A-Center’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio is 43.51%.

In related news, Director Christopher B. Hetrick acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.50 per share, with a total value of $667,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCII. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 97,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,154,000 after acquiring an additional 15,801 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 44,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 7,887 shares during the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center during the 2nd quarter valued at about $432,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 180.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 10,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,813,000. 76.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rent-A-Center, Inc engages in the provision of furniture, electronics, appliances, computers, and smartphones through flexible rental purchase agreements. It operates through the following segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. The Rent-A-Center Business segment consists of company-owned rent-to-own stores in the United States and Puerto Rico.

