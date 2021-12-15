REPO (REPO) One Day Trading Volume Hits $1.19 Million

REPO (CURRENCY:REPO) traded down 24.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 15th. Over the last seven days, REPO has traded 28.8% lower against the US dollar. REPO has a total market capitalization of $10.04 million and $1.19 million worth of REPO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One REPO coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.44 or 0.00000907 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get REPO alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002044 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001694 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.32 or 0.00055755 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,009.43 or 0.08181178 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.37 or 0.00078296 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48,862.96 or 0.99703981 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.05 or 0.00053155 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002632 BTC.

REPO Coin Profile

REPO’s genesis date was March 21st, 2018. REPO’s total supply is 356,999,900 coins and its circulating supply is 22,573,354 coins. REPO’s official Twitter account is @repo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for REPO is www.repocoin.io . The Reddit community for REPO is /r/REPOCOIN

According to CryptoCompare, “Repo Coin is a decentralized platform for the car lending and repossession industry. Repo Coin's team aims to use blockchain technology to solve the industry problems related to insecurities of non-payment by the borrowers. REPO is a Stellar-based token that serves as a currency on the Repo Coin platform. “

REPO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as REPO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire REPO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase REPO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for REPO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for REPO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.