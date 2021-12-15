Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for ReNeuron Group (RNUGF)

ReNeuron Group (OTCMKTS: RNUGF) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

12/15/2021 – ReNeuron Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

12/14/2021 – ReNeuron Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $1.25 price target on the stock.

12/8/2021 – ReNeuron Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

12/3/2021 – ReNeuron Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $1.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, "ReNeuron Group plc is involved in the development of cell-based therapies. Its therapeutic candidate is CTX stem cell therapy for the treatment of patients left disabled by the effects of a stroke which are in clinical development phase. ReNeuron Group plc is headquartered in Pencoed, the United Kingdom. "

RNUGF remained flat at $$1.20 on Wednesday. ReNeuron Group plc has a 52-week low of $0.99 and a 52-week high of $1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 4.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.33 and its 200-day moving average is $1.43.

ReNeuron Group plc develops and sells cell-based therapies in the United Kingdom. The company engages in the development of CTX stem cell therapy candidate that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for stroke disability; and human retinal progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for treating retinitis pigmentosa, a blindness-causing disease.

