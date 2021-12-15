Research Analysts Set Expectations for Centene Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:CNC)

Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti raised their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Centene in a report released on Monday, December 13th. Truist Securiti analyst D. Macdonald now anticipates that the company will earn $1.70 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.62. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Centene’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.04 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.42 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.18 EPS.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $32.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.63 billion. Centene had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Cowen began coverage on Centene in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Centene from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.25.

NYSE CNC opened at $81.85 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.01, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Centene has a 1-year low of $57.16 and a 1-year high of $82.22.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Centene by 166.7% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Centene by 90.2% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Centene in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Kings Point Capital Management raised its holdings in Centene by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Centene by 86.2% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Centene news, EVP Mark J. Brooks sold 8,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total value of $582,130.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total transaction of $211,629.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 116,326 shares of company stock worth $8,791,067. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

