Research Analysts Set Expectations for Centene Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:CNC)

Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Centene in a research note issued on Sunday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Windley expects that the company will earn $1.38 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Centene’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.33 EPS.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $32.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.63 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 0.60%. Centene’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on CNC. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of Centene from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Cowen started coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Centene from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.25.

NYSE CNC opened at $81.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $47.76 billion, a PE ratio of 66.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.51. Centene has a one year low of $57.16 and a one year high of $82.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.29.

In other news, SVP Christopher Koster sold 14,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total value of $1,003,431.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael F. Neidorff sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.71, for a total transaction of $3,985,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 116,326 shares of company stock valued at $8,791,067. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Homrich & Berg increased its position in Centene by 6.8% during the third quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 51,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,191,000 after purchasing an additional 3,259 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Centene by 100.0% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its position in Centene by 1.0% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 919,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,318,000 after purchasing an additional 9,025 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Centene during the third quarter worth approximately $919,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Centene by 190.5% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 198,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,373,000 after buying an additional 130,208 shares during the period. 91.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

