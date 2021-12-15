Research Analysts’ Upgrades for December, 15th (AZEK, BKNG, CMA, CMP, GWLLF, HUN, MAS, NSANY, REVG, REYN)

Research Analysts’ upgrades for Wednesday, December 15th:

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. They currently have $56.00 target price on the stock.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $2,690.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $2,620.00.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA)

was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an underweight rating to a neutral rating. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $95.00 price target on the stock.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a sell rating to a neutral rating.

Great Wall Motor (OTCMKTS:GWLLF) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a sell rating to a neutral rating.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating.

Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “REV Group, Inc. designs, manufactures and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services. Its operating segment includes Fire & Emergency, Commercial and Recreation. Fire & Emergency segment provides ambulances, fire apparatus, school buses, mobility vans and municipal transit buses. Commercial segment provides industrial and commercial services through terminal trucks, cut-away buses and street sweepers. Recreation segment provides consumer leisure through recreational vehicles and luxury buses. REV Group, Inc. is headquartered in Milwaukee, WI. “

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. is a consumer branded and private label products company. It produces and sells branded and store-brand products which includes cooking products, waste & storage products and tableware. The company’s flagship products include Reynolds Wrap(R) aluminum foil, Hefty(R) bags, and Hefty(R) party cups. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. is based in Lake Forest, Illinois. “

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Regulus Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing drugs that target microRNAs, called microRNA therapeutics. The Company’s products aim to treat or prevent hepatitis C infections, cardiovascular disease, fibrosis, oncology, immuno-inflammatory diseases, and metabolic diseases. Regulus Therapeutics Inc. is based in La Jolla, California. “

Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $4.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Romeo Power Inc. is an energy technology company focused on designing and manufacturing lithium-ion battery modules and packs for commercial electric vehicles. Romeo Power Inc., formerly known as RMG Acquisition Corp, is based in LOS ANGELES, CA. “

Randolph Bancorp (NASDAQ:RNDB) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. They currently have $26.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Randolph Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company. It offers banking products and services which consist of savings accounts, debit and credit cards, business and personal loans, mortgages, cash management, line of credit, online banking, and certificate of deposit. Randolph Bancorp, Inc. is based in MA, United States. “

Superior Drilling Products (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $0.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Superior Drilling Products, Inc. operates as a manufacturer and remanufacturer of PDC (polycrystalline diamond compact) drill bits and drill string tools for the oil, natural gas and mining services industries. It also provides manufacturing, leasing, and refurbishing of drill string tools to oil field services clients. Superior Drilling Products, Inc. is based in United States. “

SEMrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $21.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Semrush Holdings Inc. provides an online visibility management SaaS platform. It offers insights and solutions for companies to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels. Semrush Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Boston. “

Superdry (OTCMKTS:SEPGY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $4.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Superdry PLC provides retail stores of clothing and accessories. The Company offers jackets, coats, windcheaters, hoodies, tops, jumpers, knit wear, dresses, jeans, joggers, trousers, skirts, swimwear, bags, socks, watches, sunglasses, boots, flip flops and snow pants. Superdry PLC, formerly known as SuperGroup Plc, is headquartered in Cheltenham, the United Kingdom. “

SFL (NYSE:SFL) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $9.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “SFL Corporation Ltd. owns and operates vessels and offshore related assets primarily in Bermuda, Cyprus, Malta, Liberia, Norway, the United Kingdom and the Marshall Islands. SFL Corporation Ltd., formerly known as Ship Finance International Limited, is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Shoals Technologies manufactures a diverse portfolio of solar balance of systems products, including combiner/re-combiner boxes, disconnect boxes, custom harnessing solutions, junction boxes, wire, in-line fuses and racking and monitoring solutions. “

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $56.00 target price on the stock.

