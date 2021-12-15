Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Assura (AGR)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Assura (LON: AGR):

12/8/2021 – Assura had its price target lowered by analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 77 ($1.02) to GBX 70 ($0.93). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

12/1/2021 – Assura had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a GBX 79 ($1.04) price target on the stock.

11/30/2021 – Assura had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 87 ($1.15) price target on the stock.

11/30/2021 – Assura had its “coverage pending” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

11/24/2021 – Assura had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

11/11/2021 – Assura had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 87 ($1.15) price target on the stock.

11/11/2021 – Assura had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital. They now have a GBX 77 ($1.02) price target on the stock.

11/11/2021 – Assura had its “coverage pending” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

11/11/2021 – Assura had its “add” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt LLP. They now have a GBX 85 ($1.12) price target on the stock.

11/11/2021 – Assura had its “add” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt. They now have a GBX 85 ($1.12) price target on the stock.

Shares of AGR traded up GBX 0.75 ($0.01) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 68.50 ($0.91). The stock had a trading volume of 6,706,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,974,851. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.83, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a current ratio of 4.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 71.08 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 126.44. Assura Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 67.20 ($0.89) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 80.90 ($1.07). The firm has a market capitalization of £2.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a GBX 0.74 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Assura’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.58%.

In other Assura news, insider Sam Barrell bought 29,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 68 ($0.90) per share, with a total value of £19,999.48 ($26,429.87). Insiders purchased a total of 29,834 shares of company stock worth $2,029,951 over the last ninety days.

Assura plc, a constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA* indices, is a UK REIT and long-term investor in and developer of primary care property. The company, headquartered in Warrington, works with GPs, health professionals and the NHS to create outstanding spaces for health services in our communities.

