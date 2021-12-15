Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) Hits New 12-Month High at $19.00

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $19.00 and last traded at $18.99, with a volume of 177251 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.58.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Retail Opportunity Investments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.75.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.89, a P/E/G ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.46.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 4.10% and a net margin of 18.96%. The firm had revenue of $71.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.14 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.78%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 2.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,583,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $328,185,000 after acquiring an additional 369,859 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 1.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,182,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,861,000 after buying an additional 107,959 shares in the last quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in the third quarter valued at $49,863,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 16.6% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,647,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,127,000 after buying an additional 377,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 9.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,593,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,793,000 after buying an additional 224,889 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust. The company engages in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail real estate properties. It specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast.

