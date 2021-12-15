Revere Bank (LON:REVB) Trading Down 5.3%

Revere Bank (LON:REVB) was down 5.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 110 ($1.45) and last traded at GBX 115 ($1.52). Approximately 4,788,804 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,377% from the average daily volume of 324,149 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 121.50 ($1.61).

The company has a market capitalization of £356.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.61, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 125.89.

Revere Bank Company Profile (LON:REVB)

Revere Bank engages in the provision of business and personal banking services. It utilizes cutting-edge technology and delivery systems. The company was founded on June 29, 2007 and is headquartered in Rockville, MD.

