Reviewing Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) and Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL)

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) and Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Mondelez International and Benson Hill, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mondelez International 0 1 7 0 2.88 Benson Hill 0 1 2 0 2.67

Mondelez International presently has a consensus price target of $68.86, suggesting a potential upside of 8.62%. Benson Hill has a consensus price target of $9.33, suggesting a potential upside of 34.68%. Given Benson Hill’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Benson Hill is more favorable than Mondelez International.

Profitability

This table compares Mondelez International and Benson Hill’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mondelez International 15.70% 14.54% 5.98% Benson Hill N/A -46.38% -11.22%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

75.4% of Mondelez International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.7% of Benson Hill shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Mondelez International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Mondelez International and Benson Hill’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mondelez International $26.58 billion 3.33 $3.56 billion $3.13 20.25 Benson Hill N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Mondelez International has higher revenue and earnings than Benson Hill.

Summary

Mondelez International beats Benson Hill on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc. engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals. Its brands include but not limited to Nabisco, Oreo, and LU biscuits; Cadbury, Cadbury Dairy Milk, and Milka chocolates; and Trident gum. The company was founded by James Lewis Kraft in 1903 is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Benson Hill Company Profile

Benson Hill Inc. is a food technology company unlocking the natural genetic diversity of plants with its cutting-edge food innovation engine. Benson Hill Inc., formerly known as Star Peak Corp II, is based in ST. LOUIS.

