Reviewing Motive Capital (NYSE:MOTV) & Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) and Motive Capital (NYSE:MOTV) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Nasdaq alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Nasdaq and Motive Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nasdaq 0 2 7 0 2.78 Motive Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A

Nasdaq currently has a consensus price target of $207.00, suggesting a potential upside of 3.79%. Given Nasdaq’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Nasdaq is more favorable than Motive Capital.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Nasdaq and Motive Capital’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nasdaq $5.63 billion 5.99 $933.00 million $6.86 29.36 Motive Capital N/A N/A -$11.80 million N/A N/A

Nasdaq has higher revenue and earnings than Motive Capital.

Profitability

This table compares Nasdaq and Motive Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nasdaq 19.56% 18.83% 6.67% Motive Capital N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

71.3% of Nasdaq shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.6% of Motive Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Nasdaq shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Nasdaq beats Motive Capital on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses. The Corporate Services segment includes its corporate solutions and listing services businesses. The Information Services segment includes data products, index licensing and services businesses. The Market Technology segment is a global technology solutions provider and partner to exchanges, clearing organizations, central securities depositories, regulators, banks, brokers and corporate businesses. The company was founded by Gordon S. Macklin in 1971 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Motive Capital Company Profile

Motive Capital Corp intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as MCF2 Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Motive Capital Corp in November 2020. Motive Capital Corp was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.