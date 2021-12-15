Reviewing Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG) & Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL)

Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG) and Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

4.5% of Performance Shipping shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.7% of Global Ship Lease shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Performance Shipping and Global Ship Lease, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Performance Shipping 0 0 1 0 3.00 Global Ship Lease 0 0 3 0 3.00

Performance Shipping currently has a consensus target price of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 134.54%. Global Ship Lease has a consensus target price of $29.33, indicating a potential upside of 39.55%. Given Performance Shipping’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Performance Shipping is more favorable than Global Ship Lease.

Profitability

This table compares Performance Shipping and Global Ship Lease’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Performance Shipping -29.97% -10.84% -6.60% Global Ship Lease 31.56% 21.34% 8.16%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Performance Shipping and Global Ship Lease’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Performance Shipping $46.28 million 0.52 $5.19 million ($2.04) -2.30 Global Ship Lease $282.81 million 2.70 $41.56 million $3.04 6.91

Global Ship Lease has higher revenue and earnings than Performance Shipping. Performance Shipping is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Global Ship Lease, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Performance Shipping has a beta of 0.11, meaning that its share price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Global Ship Lease has a beta of 1.8, meaning that its share price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Global Ship Lease beats Performance Shipping on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Performance Shipping Company Profile

Performance Shipping, Inc. engages in the provision of shipping transportation services through its ownership of containerships. Its vessels are employed on time charters with liner companies carrying containerized cargo along worldwide shipping routes. The firm operates through the following segments: Tankers Vessels and Containers Vessels. Its fleet includes the following vessels: Sagitta, CEntaurus, New Jersey, Pamina, Domingo, Puelo, Pucon, March, Great, Hamburg, and Rotterdam. The company was founded on January 7, 2010 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

Global Ship Lease Company Profile

Global Ship Lease, Inc. is a holding company, which owns and charters out containerships under long-term and fixed rate charters to container shipping companies. It also focuses on the operation and technical management of each vessel, such as crewing, provision of lubricating oils, maintaining the vessel, periodic dry docking, and performing work required by regulations. The company was founded on May 3, 2007 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

