Reviewing SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) and Soliton (NASDAQ:SOLY)

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) and Soliton (NASDAQ:SOLY) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares SeaSpine and Soliton’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SeaSpine -25.18% -20.88% -16.88% Soliton N/A -71.85% -62.92%

This is a summary of recent ratings for SeaSpine and Soliton, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SeaSpine 0 0 5 0 3.00 Soliton 0 3 0 0 2.00

SeaSpine presently has a consensus price target of $39.80, indicating a potential upside of 209.73%. Soliton has a consensus price target of $23.80, indicating a potential upside of 5.54%. Given SeaSpine’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe SeaSpine is more favorable than Soliton.

Volatility and Risk

SeaSpine has a beta of 1.19, meaning that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Soliton has a beta of 0.19, meaning that its stock price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

73.4% of SeaSpine shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.1% of Soliton shares are held by institutional investors. 10.6% of SeaSpine shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.0% of Soliton shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SeaSpine and Soliton’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SeaSpine $154.35 million 3.03 -$43.18 million ($1.47) -8.74 Soliton N/A N/A -$14.54 million ($1.01) -22.33

Soliton has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SeaSpine. Soliton is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SeaSpine, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

SeaSpine beats Soliton on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SeaSpine

SeaSpine Holdings Corp. operates as a medical technology company. The firm engages in the design, developmen and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of patients suffering from spinal disorders. It products include thoracolumbar hardware, cervical hardware, orthobiologics, and spine pure strip. The company was founded on February 12, 2015 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, CA.

About Soliton

Soliton, Inc. is a medical development company, which engages in the development of healthcare technological devices for medical and cosmetic treatments. Its technology platform include Rapid Acoustic Pulse, a device uses rapid pulses of designed acoustic shockwaves to disrupt cellular structures in the dermal and subdermal tissue. The firm is also in the pre-revenue stage with its first products being developed for the removal of tattoos and the reduction of cellulite. The company was founded by Walter V. Klemp and Christopher Capelli on March 27, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

