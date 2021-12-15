Reviewing Vtex (NYSE:VTEX) and FalconStor Software (OTCMKTS:FALC)

Vtex (NYSE:VTEX) and FalconStor Software (OTCMKTS:FALC) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Vtex and FalconStor Software, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vtex 0 3 3 0 2.50 FalconStor Software 0 0 0 0 N/A

Vtex presently has a consensus target price of $31.43, suggesting a potential upside of 138.86%. Given Vtex’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Vtex is more favorable than FalconStor Software.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

8.9% of Vtex shares are owned by institutional investors. 61.5% of FalconStor Software shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Vtex and FalconStor Software’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vtex -45.99% -40.74% -25.68% FalconStor Software 2.53% -17.84% 18.06%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Vtex and FalconStor Software’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vtex $98.68 million 24.97 -$910,000.00 N/A N/A FalconStor Software $14.77 million 1.53 $1.14 million ($0.21) -15.24

FalconStor Software has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Vtex.

Vtex Company Profile

VTEX provides a software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. The company’s platform enables customers to execute commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating and managing orders across channels and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors. VTEX is based in NEW YORK.

FalconStor Software Company Profile

FalconStor Software, Inc. provides modernize data backup and archival operations across sites and public clouds, delivering increased data security and providing fast recovery from a ransomware attack while driving down costs. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East, Africa and Other. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

