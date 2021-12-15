Rewardiqa Trading Down 54.2% Over Last 7 Days (REW)

Rewardiqa (CURRENCY:REW) traded 48.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 15th. One Rewardiqa coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Rewardiqa has traded 54.2% lower against the US dollar. Rewardiqa has a market cap of $40,147.49 and $2,321.00 worth of Rewardiqa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000494 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000361 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.42 or 0.00089102 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Rewardiqa Coin Profile

REW is a coin. Its launch date was July 29th, 2018. Rewardiqa’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 coins. Rewardiqa’s official website is rewardiqa.com . Rewardiqa’s official Twitter account is @ReviewNetworkHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Review.Network is a consumer-generated online review and primary market research platform employing blockchain technology and advanced data science tools. It is building a market feedback platform by rewarding users, rebuilding trust in online communities and revolutionize user control and empower data ownership. Review.Network Rewards users for their time writing comprehensive online reviews and answering market research surveys. “

