RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) Short Interest Up 94.4% in November

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 558,600 shares, a growth of 94.4% from the November 15th total of 287,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 747,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

RIBT opened at $0.37 on Wednesday. RiceBran Technologies has a one year low of $0.37 and a one year high of $1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.07 million, a P/E ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 0.52.

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.02). RiceBran Technologies had a negative net margin of 18.46% and a negative return on equity of 23.56%. The business had revenue of $6.91 million during the quarter.

Separately, Lake Street Capital cut shares of RiceBran Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RIBT. Seelaus Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of RiceBran Technologies by 214.3% during the third quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 44,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RiceBran Technologies during the first quarter worth $26,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RiceBran Technologies during the first quarter worth $28,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RiceBran Technologies by 53.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 32,258 shares during the period. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RiceBran Technologies during the second quarter worth $85,000. 36.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About RiceBran Technologies

RiceBran Technologies is a specialty ingredient company, which engages in the production of healthy, natural, and nutrient dense products from rice, stabilized ricebran, oats, and barley. It offers organic, conventional, and grain products. The company was founded on March 18, 1998 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

