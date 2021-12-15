RichQUACK.com Hits Market Cap of $115.78 Million (QUACK)

RichQUACK.com (CURRENCY:QUACK) traded 16.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 15th. One RichQUACK.com coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, RichQUACK.com has traded down 16.3% against the U.S. dollar. RichQUACK.com has a total market cap of $115.78 million and approximately $5.20 million worth of RichQUACK.com was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get RichQUACK.com alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002040 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001706 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.27 or 0.00055603 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,021.39 or 0.08200624 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.11 or 0.00077714 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49,019.13 or 0.99962239 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.14 or 0.00053307 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002609 BTC.

RichQUACK.com Coin Profile

RichQUACK.com’s official Twitter account is @richquack

Buying and Selling RichQUACK.com

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RichQUACK.com directly using US dollars.

