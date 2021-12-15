Rigel Finance (RIGEL) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $7.00

Rigel Finance (CURRENCY:RIGEL) traded down 30.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 15th. One Rigel Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.73 or 0.00003552 BTC on exchanges. Rigel Finance has a market cap of $7,272.90 and approximately $7.00 worth of Rigel Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Rigel Finance has traded down 19.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002052 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.07 or 0.00055513 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,991.00 or 0.08184623 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.63 or 0.00077174 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48,818.51 or 1.00115461 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.00 or 0.00053326 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002599 BTC.

Rigel Finance Coin Profile

Rigel Finance’s launch date was December 7th, 2020. Rigel Finance’s total supply is 5,978 coins and its circulating supply is 4,199 coins. Rigel Finance’s official Twitter account is @RigelFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “RigelFinance is an automated market-making (AMM) decentralized exchange (DEX) on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Rigel Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rigel Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rigel Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rigel Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

