Rightmove (LON:RMV) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $690.16

Rightmove plc (LON:RMV)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 690.16 ($9.12) and traded as high as GBX 768.20 ($10.15). Rightmove shares last traded at GBX 745.80 ($9.86), with a volume of 1,121,258 shares traded.

RMV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Rightmove from GBX 724 ($9.57) to GBX 753 ($9.95) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a GBX 555 ($7.33) price objective on shares of Rightmove in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rightmove presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 626.86 ($8.28).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.37, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 717.56 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 690.16. The stock has a market cap of £6.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.38.

In related news, insider Peter Brooks-Johnson sold 306,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 698 ($9.22), for a total transaction of £2,140,563.58 ($2,828,814.03).

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates property portals in the United Kingdom. It operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms. The New Homes segment provides property advertising services to new home developers and housing associations on its platforms.

