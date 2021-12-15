RING X PLATFORM Hits Market Cap of $14.96 Million (RINGX)

RING X PLATFORM (CURRENCY:RINGX) traded up 6.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 15th. RING X PLATFORM has a market cap of $14.96 million and approximately $251,905.00 worth of RING X PLATFORM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RING X PLATFORM coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0481 or 0.00000099 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, RING X PLATFORM has traded 9.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get RING X PLATFORM alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00004328 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001138 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002047 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.62 or 0.00040204 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002042 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $101.99 or 0.00208968 BTC.

RING X PLATFORM Coin Profile

RINGX is a coin. It launched on April 30th, 2020. RING X PLATFORM’s total supply is 357,117,790 coins and its circulating supply is 310,742,785 coins. The official message board for RING X PLATFORM is medium.com/@ringplatform . RING X PLATFORM’s official website is ringx.io . RING X PLATFORM’s official Twitter account is @PlatformRing

According to CryptoCompare, “RINGX Platform aims to create a block-chain-based mileage integrated ecosystem by integrating various mileage service into block-chain technology and establishing an innovative platform for customers to purchase and consume high qualified content with integrated mileage based on cooperation with various mileage service providers. RINGX token is a utility token issued for the activation of the RINGX Platform. It is a cryptocurrency whose issuance volume is fixed and priced by the market. RINGX Mileage can be purchased with RINGX token in RINGX Platform and RINGX token can be paid as compensation for purchase, evaluation, and sponsorship activities within RINGX Platform. “

Buying and Selling RING X PLATFORM

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RING X PLATFORM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RING X PLATFORM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RING X PLATFORM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for RING X PLATFORM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RING X PLATFORM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.