RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $176.64

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $176.64 and last traded at $177.47, with a volume of 9261 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $185.58.

A number of analysts have weighed in on RNG shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of RingCentral from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of RingCentral in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $349.00 price objective on shares of RingCentral in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $400.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $382.86.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.54, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $16.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.49 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $229.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $248.41.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $414.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.42 million. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 17.54% and a negative return on equity of 111.17%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.24) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that RingCentral, Inc. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 274 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $68,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 21,222 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.80, for a total transaction of $4,643,373.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,712 shares of company stock valued at $12,814,681 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of RingCentral by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,973,144 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $863,936,000 after buying an additional 918,512 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its position in shares of RingCentral by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,333,792 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $290,100,000 after buying an additional 270,275 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in RingCentral by 60.9% during the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,197,548 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $347,983,000 after purchasing an additional 453,242 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in RingCentral by 4.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 925,117 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $268,409,000 after purchasing an additional 39,450 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in RingCentral during the second quarter valued at approximately $230,224,000. Institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral Company Profile (NYSE:RNG)

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones; and allow for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

