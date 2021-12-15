RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Holdings Decreased by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,110,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 32,074 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 1.27% of RLJ Lodging Trust worth $31,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 238,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,538,000 after acquiring an additional 3,324 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 24.3% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 85,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,263,000 after buying an additional 16,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 15.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 756,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,522,000 after buying an additional 100,570 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Get RLJ Lodging Trust alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut RLJ Lodging Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

NYSE RLJ opened at $12.61 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.51. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 12 month low of $11.92 and a 12 month high of $17.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($1.08). RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 57.05% and a negative return on equity of 16.47%. The business had revenue of $233.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.32) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 178.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that RLJ Lodging Trust will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RLJ Lodging Trust Profile

RLJ Lodging Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and acquisition of hotels. It operates through the following hotel brands: Embassy Suites, Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt House, Hyatt Place, Hilton Garden Inn, Wyndham, Renaissance, Fairfield Inn & Suites, Holiday Inn Express, Sleep Inn, Hampton Inn, Hotel Indigo, IHG, SpringHill Suites, Hyatt Centric, and Homewood Suites.

Featured Article: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.