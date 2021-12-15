RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) Stock Price Down 7.7%

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX)’s share price fell 7.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.53 and last traded at $3.71. 325,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 11,426,896 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.02.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RLX. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of RLX Technology from $15.10 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of RLX Technology in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion and a PE ratio of 26.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 4.78.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in RLX Technology by 220.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,346,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,043,000 after acquiring an additional 16,737,889 shares during the last quarter. Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of RLX Technology by 643.8% in the second quarter. Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. now owns 7,959,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,483,000 after buying an additional 6,889,072 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of RLX Technology by 91.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,042,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,754,000 after buying an additional 2,880,438 shares during the last quarter. Franchise Capital Ltd raised its holdings in shares of RLX Technology by 94.2% in the second quarter. Franchise Capital Ltd now owns 5,311,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,366,000 after buying an additional 2,576,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RLX Technology by 1,819.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,534,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,588,000 after buying an additional 4,298,465 shares during the last quarter. 5.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RLX Technology Company Profile (NYSE:RLX)

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.

