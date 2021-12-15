RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) Stock Price Down 7.7%

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX)’s share price fell 7.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.53 and last traded at $3.71. 325,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 11,426,896 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.02.
Several research firms recently weighed in on RLX. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of RLX Technology from $15.10 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of RLX Technology in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company.
The firm has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion and a PE ratio of 26.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 4.78.
RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.
