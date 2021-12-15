RMPL (RMPL) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $218.00

RMPL (CURRENCY:RMPL) traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 15th. In the last week, RMPL has traded 9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One RMPL coin can now be bought for about $0.71 or 0.00001443 BTC on popular exchanges. RMPL has a market capitalization of $416,116.18 and approximately $218.00 worth of RMPL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00004365 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001134 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002039 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002057 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.19 or 0.00039189 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100.49 or 0.00205208 BTC.

About RMPL

RMPL (RMPL) is a coin. RMPL’s total supply is 706,101 coins and its circulating supply is 588,943 coins. RMPL’s official website is www.rmpl.io . RMPL’s official Twitter account is @RmplDefi

According to CryptoCompare, “RMPL is a DeFi protocol with an elastic supply model. This means that the total supply of RMPL is constantly changing via a Rebase, the exact date and time of the Rebase is random to prevent price manipulation and exploitation by bots. “

RMPL Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RMPL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RMPL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RMPL using one of the exchanges listed above.

