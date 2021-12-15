Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced its stake in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,189 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $3,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 325.0% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 425 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 282.9% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 425 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Robert Half International in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Robert Half International by 17.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 629 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in Robert Half International by 30.7% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 808 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 5,000 shares of Robert Half International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.84, for a total transaction of $589,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:RHI opened at $106.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.75 and a beta of 1.56. Robert Half International Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.47 and a 52 week high of $120.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $112.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.75.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13. Robert Half International had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 42.19%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Robert Half International Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is 32.48%.

Several research firms recently commented on RHI. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Robert Half International from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Robert Half International from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.71.

About Robert Half International

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

