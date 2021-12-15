Robust Token 24-Hour Volume Tops $21,071.00 (RBT)

Robust Token (CURRENCY:RBT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 15th. Robust Token has a total market cap of $763,387.02 and approximately $21,071.00 worth of Robust Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Robust Token has traded 22% lower against the dollar. One Robust Token coin can currently be bought for $22.05 or 0.00046750 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002121 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001676 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.99 or 0.00052984 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,697.83 or 0.07841722 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.30 or 0.00076973 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,981.88 or 0.99631063 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.25 or 0.00051429 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002537 BTC.

About Robust Token

Robust Token’s total supply is 92,578 coins and its circulating supply is 34,628 coins. Robust Token’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Robust Token is https://reddit.com/r/robustprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “A crypto currency aiming to be simple. Otherwise not much information available. “

Buying and Selling Robust Token

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Robust Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Robust Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Robust Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

