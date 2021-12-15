Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) Stock Holdings Decreased by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC reduced its position in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,759 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Rocket Companies were worth $1,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RKT. Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Rocket Companies by 2,865.5% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Rocket Companies by 54.5% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Rocket Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Rocket Companies by 70.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RKT. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rocket Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.65.

NYSE:RKT opened at $15.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $31.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.14, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.77. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $14.94 and a one year high of $43.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 24.49 and a quick ratio of 24.49.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. Rocket Companies had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 70.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

About Rocket Companies

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and eCommerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to national car rental and online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

