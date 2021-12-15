Rogers (VTX:ROG) PT Set at CHF 360 by UBS Group

Rogers (VTX:ROG) has been assigned a CHF 360 price target by research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ROG. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 435 target price on Rogers in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 425 price target on Rogers in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 375 price target on Rogers in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 320 price target on Rogers in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 443 price target on Rogers in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rogers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of CHF 377.92.

Rogers has a 12-month low of CHF 214.30 and a 12-month high of CHF 273.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

