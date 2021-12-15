Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Truist assumed coverage on Roivant Sciences in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Roivant Sciences in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Roivant Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on Roivant Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.67.

Shares of Roivant Sciences stock opened at $8.36 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.19. Roivant Sciences has a 12 month low of $5.80 and a 12 month high of $10.99.

Roivant Sciences is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the delivery of healthcare to patients. Roivant Sciences, formerly known as Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

