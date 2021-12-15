Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Posted by on Dec 15th, 2021

Equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Truist assumed coverage on Roivant Sciences in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Roivant Sciences in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Roivant Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on Roivant Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.67.

Shares of Roivant Sciences stock opened at $8.36 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.19. Roivant Sciences has a 12 month low of $5.80 and a 12 month high of $10.99.

Roivant Sciences Company Profile

Roivant Sciences is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the delivery of healthcare to patients. Roivant Sciences, formerly known as Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

Further Reading: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV)

Receive News & Ratings for Roivant Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roivant Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.