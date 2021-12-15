Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

ROIV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Securities began coverage on Roivant Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Roivant Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Roivant Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Roivant Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.67.

Shares of Roivant Sciences stock opened at $8.36 on Wednesday. Roivant Sciences has a 12-month low of $5.80 and a 12-month high of $10.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.19.

Roivant Sciences is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the delivery of healthcare to patients. Roivant Sciences, formerly known as Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

