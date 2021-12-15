Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Harbour Energy (OTCMKTS:HBRIY) to Sector Perform

Harbour Energy (OTCMKTS:HBRIY) was downgraded by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on HBRIY. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Harbour Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Harbour Energy in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Harbour Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised Harbour Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Harbour Energy in a report on Monday, September 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.00.

OTCMKTS HBRIY opened at $5.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.10. Harbour Energy has a 52-week low of $4.19 and a 52-week high of $10.50.

Harbour Energy Plc is an oil and gas company, which engages in the exploration and production of upstream oil and gas. It focuses its operations in Falkland Islands, Indonesia, Vietnam, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and Norway. The company was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

