Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.18 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) will report $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Royal Bank of Canada’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.09 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.30. Royal Bank of Canada reported earnings per share of $2.09 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will report full year earnings of $8.73 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.55 to $9.16. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $9.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.94 to $9.63. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Royal Bank of Canada.

RY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$149.00 to C$146.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$139.00 to C$142.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Fundamental Research increased their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from $127.27 to $143.76 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$135.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.98.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 149.6% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 38,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,853,000 after purchasing an additional 22,801 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 2.4% during the second quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 102,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 3.3% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 2.8% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 117,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,891,000 after purchasing an additional 3,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the second quarter valued at about $261,000. 40.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:RY opened at $100.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $103.99 and a 200 day moving average of $102.82. The company has a market cap of $142.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of $79.82 and a 12-month high of $108.09.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be given a dividend of $0.939 per share. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 25th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.59%.

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

