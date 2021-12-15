Royal Dutch Shell plc (OTCMKTS:RYDAF) Short Interest Down 50.8% in November

Royal Dutch Shell plc (OTCMKTS:RYDAF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 673,600 shares, a decrease of 50.8% from the November 15th total of 1,368,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 235,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.
Shares of RYDAF stock opened at $21.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.00. Royal Dutch Shell has a 1-year low of $17.16 and a 1-year high of $25.00.
About Royal Dutch Shell
Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Royal Dutch Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Dutch Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.