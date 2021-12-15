Royal Dutch Shell plc (OTCMKTS:RYDAF) Short Interest Down 50.8% in November

Royal Dutch Shell plc (OTCMKTS:RYDAF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 673,600 shares, a decrease of 50.8% from the November 15th total of 1,368,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 235,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Shares of RYDAF stock opened at $21.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.00. Royal Dutch Shell has a 1-year low of $17.16 and a 1-year high of $25.00.

About Royal Dutch Shell

Royal Dutch Shell Plc engages in the oil and natural gas production. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals and Corporate. The Integrated Gas segment manages liquefied natural gas activities and the conversion of natural gas into gas to liquids fuels and other products.

