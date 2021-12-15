RXR Acquisition (NASDAQ:RXRA) Stock Price Down 0.2%

RXR Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RXRA) shares dropped 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.72 and last traded at $9.72. Approximately 8,362 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 40,968 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.74.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.77 and its 200 day moving average is $9.76.

Get RXR Acquisition alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RXR Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $100,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of RXR Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $100,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in RXR Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $155,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in RXR Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of RXR Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $242,000.

RXR Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Uniondale, New York.

Further Reading: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for RXR Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RXR Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.