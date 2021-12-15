Ryanair (LON:RYA) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $16.37

Ryanair Holdings plc (LON:RYA) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 16.37 ($0.22) and traded as low as GBX 13.97 ($0.18). Ryanair shares last traded at GBX 14.37 ($0.19), with a volume of 965,437 shares traded.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 16.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 16.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.44. The company has a market capitalization of £162.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.86.

About Ryanair (LON:RYA)

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and Other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation and hotel services, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website and mobile app.

