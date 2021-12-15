Ryo Currency (RYO) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $1,698.00

Ryo Currency (CURRENCY:RYO) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 15th. Ryo Currency has a total market capitalization of $1.37 million and approximately $1,698.00 worth of Ryo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ryo Currency has traded 31.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ryo Currency coin can now be purchased for $0.0417 or 0.00000085 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,945.03 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,043.78 or 0.08261872 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $153.48 or 0.00313586 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $447.12 or 0.00913522 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00010801 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.06 or 0.00073681 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00007334 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $187.54 or 0.00383164 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.18 or 0.00259845 BTC.

Ryo Currency Coin Profile

Ryo Currency (RYO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Ryo Currency’s total supply is 32,908,789 coins and its circulating supply is 32,791,477 coins. The official message board for Ryo Currency is medium.com/@ryo.currency . Ryo Currency’s official Twitter account is @RyocurrencyO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ryo Currency’s official website is ryo-currency.com . The Reddit community for Ryo Currency is /r/ryocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ryo is one of the very few cryptonote currencies that does actual, rapid development. Its team is led by fireice_uk and psychocrypt, who are the developers of xmr-stak mining software and the cryptonight-heavy algo which has been used by several Cryptonote projects and pioneered first in industry floating to introduce new PoW algo Cryptonight-GPU. Another lead developer – mosu_forge introduced the first GUI Wallet with SOLO mining features among any Cryptonote projects.Total supply of RYO is 88.188.888 coins in 20 years and then 263.000 coins each year for inflation. Block reward is adjusted every 6 months. “

Ryo Currency Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ryo Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ryo Currency should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ryo Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

