SafeCoin (SAFE) Market Capitalization Tops $16.96 Million

SafeCoin (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 15th. During the last seven days, SafeCoin has traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar. One SafeCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.61 or 0.00001284 BTC on major exchanges. SafeCoin has a market capitalization of $16.96 million and $24,043.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47,373.09 or 0.99454511 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.26 or 0.00044641 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00004983 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.64 or 0.00267972 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $183.04 or 0.00384266 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00009887 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $63.46 or 0.00133228 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001811 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00008189 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001707 BTC.

SafeCoin Profile

SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. SafeCoin’s official website is www.safecoin.org . The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @safecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

SafeCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SafeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

