Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) Stock Holdings Lifted by Silver Lake Advisory LLC

Silver Lake Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,140 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,033 shares during the quarter. Safety Insurance Group makes up 1.6% of Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Silver Lake Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Safety Insurance Group worth $3,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in Safety Insurance Group by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 12,158 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 2,477 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in Safety Insurance Group by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 32,033 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 2,865 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in Safety Insurance Group by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 18,958 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Safety Insurance Group by 112.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 9,050 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 4,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Safety Insurance Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $856,000. Institutional investors own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Safety Insurance Group alerts:

NASDAQ:SAFT traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.01. The stock had a trading volume of 142,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,355. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.65. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.75 and a 52 week high of $87.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $213.71 million for the quarter. Safety Insurance Group had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 13.32%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. Safety Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 35.64%.

In other Safety Insurance Group news, insider Ann Marie Mckeown sold 3,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total transaction of $267,843.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Safety Insurance Group Profile

Safety Insurance Group, Inc engages in the management and provision of insurance services. It offers property and casualty insurance products which include commercial vehicles and fleets. The firm provides private passenger automobile, commercial automobile and homeowners insurance. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

See Also: Why are trading ranges significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Safety Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safety Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.