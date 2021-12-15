Safex Token Price Tops $0.0049 (SFT)

Safex Token (CURRENCY:SFT) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 15th. One Safex Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0049 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. Safex Token has a market cap of $9.24 million and approximately $700.00 worth of Safex Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Safex Token has traded down 1.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded 20.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003075 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000030 BTC.

PengolinCoin (PGO) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000016 BTC.

BBSCoin (BBS) traded down 50.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

X12 Coin (X12) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nibble (NBXC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Secure Cash (SCSX) traded up 1,506,456,229.5% against the dollar and now trades at $147,232.75 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Equilibria (XEQ) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000655 BTC.

About Safex Token

SFT is a coin. It launched on November 17th, 2017. Safex Token’s total supply is 1,885,974,016 coins. The official website for Safex Token is safex.io . Safex Token’s official message board is safe.exchange . The Reddit community for Safex Token is /r/safex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Safex Token’s official Twitter account is @SportsFix_io

According to CryptoCompare, “SportsFix is a decentralized sports media ecosystem. Their vision is to redefine the sports content market by cutting out the middlemen and connecting rights holders directly to fans through the SportsFix ecosystem. SFT is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the SportsFix ecosystem. SFT token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the SportsFix ecosystem. The token can be used to exchange value within the platform in several ways, Clubs distribute SFT to Fans to enter DS and reward fans when they engage in certain tasks that help grow digital stadium attendance, Sponsors reward fans with SFT to enter digital stadium after completing specific tasks, SportsFix allocates and gives tokens to Clubs to fund their Game Day Passes, also users can spend SFT for passes, and etc. “

Buying and Selling Safex Token

