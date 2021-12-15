salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Bought by Dillon & Associates Inc.

Dillon & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,255 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. Dillon & Associates Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $4,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,100,891,000. Akre Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $683,956,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,046,065,000 after buying an additional 2,787,393 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 338.8% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,087,923 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $510,017,000 after buying an additional 1,612,123 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 297.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,035,181 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $252,864,000 after buying an additional 774,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of salesforce.com from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $280.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $300.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Societe Generale upped their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Nord/LB set a $275.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.23.

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.20, for a total transaction of $223,204.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.03, for a total transaction of $5,200,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 556,577 shares of company stock worth $158,360,122 in the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CRM traded up $0.55 on Wednesday, hitting $256.14. 35,252 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,218,988. The firm has a market cap of $252.30 billion, a PE ratio of 141.21, a P/E/G ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.10. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $201.51 and a twelve month high of $311.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $288.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $264.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The firm had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. salesforce.com’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

