Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAL) Short Interest Update

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAL) was the target of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a decline of 53.4% from the November 15th total of 10,300 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

SAL opened at $50.93 on Wednesday. Salisbury Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $35.27 and a fifty-two week high of $57.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.37.

Get Salisbury Bancorp alerts:

Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $13.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.40 million. Salisbury Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.58% and a net margin of 27.42%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Salisbury Bancorp will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Salisbury Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 23.44%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Salisbury Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

In other Salisbury Bancorp news, Director Paul S. Hoffner acquired 576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $52.20 per share, for a total transaction of $30,067.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 8.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAL. FJ Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salisbury Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,458,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC acquired a new position in Salisbury Bancorp during the second quarter worth $2,201,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Salisbury Bancorp during the second quarter worth $1,350,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Salisbury Bancorp during the second quarter worth $472,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Salisbury Bancorp during the second quarter worth $465,000. Institutional investors own 22.14% of the company’s stock.

About Salisbury Bancorp

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. Its products include checking accounts, savings and mortgage market accounts, mortgage loans, health savings account, and retirement account.

Recommended Story: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Salisbury Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salisbury Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.